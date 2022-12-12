Azalina seeks to amend Suhakam Act to give commission ‘teeth to bite’

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 12): Law and Institutional Reform Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman today said that she will be proposing amendments to the Human Rights Commision of Malaysia (Suhakam) Act 1999 to the Cabinet to empower it to take action.

Speaking at the Human Rights Day Forum 2022, she said that there is a need to strengthen the commission so its reports and recommendations can be acted on.

“There is no point in calling yourselves Suhakam if you don’t have teeth to bite,” she said to loud applause at the event held in the Royale Chulan Hotel here.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department added that she will wait for Suhakam to present its suggestions to her before she prepares a paper to the Cabinet for approval. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME