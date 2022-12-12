Chinese tourists expected to return to Sabah next year

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Tourism players in the state have to prepare for the return of Chinese tourists next year, said Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA) president Datuk Seri Winston Liaw.

A reliable source from a hospital in Shenzhen, China told Liaw that the country’s travel restrictions will likely be lifted by Jan 9 next year or the latest after Chinese New Year which falls on Jan 22.

“We should be preparing to welcome them as there is more than four weeks to go. This is also good for China-bound Malaysians as well because the Chinese New Year 2023 is next month therefore there is too short of a time to come up with promotional offers. Therefore there would not be an issue of seats on airlines.

“All our local airlines will be rushing to mount flights from China and what happens to the return flights? They will be empty. This is when the price of flight tickets to China’s main cities would be drastically reduced,” he claimed.

“The resumption of travel for Chinese nationals is a big cake for all international airlines, then it will all be up to the Sabah market,” he said on Monday.

Liaw meanwhile urged those planning to visit Sabah not to deal with so-called “travel agents’ who use personal banking accounts to collect payment for tours.

“Fraud usually happens when it involves an individual-to-individual transaction. To be safe, make sure you are paying to a travel agency’s business account. Also before completing the payment, conduct a check to verify that the travel agency is registered with the Tourism Arts and Culture Ministry,” he said.

His advice came in the wake of a cheating case involving a Filipina who said she was cheated of RM2,700 by an ‘Aaron Shim’ for a tour package he advertised on social media.

“The individual (Aaron) claimed to be from Supremo Travel which happens to be registered with SATTA.

He offered the victim RM2,700 for a two-day one-night package to climb Mount Kinabalu but ghosted her after she transferred the money to his bank account,” he claimed.

Liaw is of the opinion that the economy in the state is still bad therefore some individuals are finding ways to make a quick buck.

He also called on the State Government to expedite disbursement of a RM10 million soft loan to Sabah Urban Development Corporation (SUDC) so that the outstanding arrears of 252 serviced unit owners at Ming Garden Residence here can be resolved.

Liaw said that he was informed by the Ministry of Finance’s Permanent Secretary that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor had approved the loan.

“We therefore urge the State Government to expedite the release of the loan so that the problem can be addressed. We want SUDC to get in touch with all the unit owners and deliver the keys before the year ends.

“We have been paying the instalments and waiting for 33 months. According to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd, everything is in order and according to specifications. Therefore the units are supposed to be habitable but still need SUDC’s consent,” he said.

According to Liaw, with the rapid recovery of the state’s tourism industry, the Ming Garden rooms will sell like hot cakes and this is what the owners have been anticipating.

However this dream will not be a reality in the near future as the units, which were left unoccupied for three years will need to be cleaned up.

“So even if we receive the keys by the end of this year, we will need at least another two months to do the cleaning up. I feel that SUDC should also be responsible for the cleaning up before it hands over the units to us,” he stressed.

Tenants of Ming Garden and SUDC signed a mandatory rental agreement which guaranteed returns over a nine-year tenure for the serviced apartments.

Liaw also claimed that there are too many abandoned construction projects in Kota Kinabalu.

“This is what happened to China in the 90s. There were so many abandoned buildings there resulting in lots being offered for sale only after the building obtained its Occupancy Certificate (OC).

“The buyers end up as the ones who suffer. They are servicing their bank loans without receiving the keys to their properties. The State Government should be more strict with developers,” he stressed.