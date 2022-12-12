Consensus group crucial to claim Sabah’s rights – Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said that the proposed consensus group among federal ministers and deputy ministers from Sabah is crucial, especially in the effort to claim the state’s rights as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He said through the group, discussions can be held on various matters to develop Sabah, in addition to the state’s rights that have not been restored by the federal government.

“We will convey the outcome of the discussions to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for further action, and I believe he will pay attention to our voices.

“I proposed the consensus group for the sake of Sabahans…we want to give our best service to the people who want rapid development in the state,” he told a press conference after a meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor here on Monday.

Earlier, Ewon paid a courtesy call on Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu here.

Elaborating, Ewon, who is also Penampang MP, said Sabahans have high expectations and wanted to know why there are only two ministers from the state at the federal level.

“We understand the views of the people, that is why Armizan (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali) and I and seven other deputy ministers have to realise their hopes through this consensus group,” he said.

Commenting on his meeting with Hajiji, Ewon said it aimed to strengthen the ministry’s commitment to develop small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Among the focus of the ministry is to hold more programmes to assist entrepreneurs in Sabah. We will organise many programmes in the state next year, including SME carnival and Hawkers’ Day celebration,” he said, adding that several agencies under the ministry would open their offices in Sabah next year.