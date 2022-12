KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Covid-19 infections in Sabah continued to drop and is now under the 50 mark.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 49 cases were recorded compared to 56 on Sunday.

The figure was obtained from 889 test samples with a positivity rate of 5.51 per cent, he added.

Kota Kinabalu is the only district still recording cases in double digits with 21 cases reported.

All the 49 cases on Monday are in categories 1 and 2.