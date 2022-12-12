Dr Zaliha: Health Ministry enforcement officers to don body cameras

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 12): The Health Ministry has introduced the use of body cameras for its enforcement officers, Dr Zaliha Mustafa said today.

The health minister said the cameras will be used to monitor enforcement activity carried out by its personnel.

“I would like to congratulate the Health Ministry, particularly on the Public Health Programme and Pharmacy Programme for initiating the use of the body camera in the daily line of duty.

“The use of the body camera will not only ensure transparency in their enforcement work but also keep the enforcement officers safe while they carry out their duties,” she said during her address during the monthly assembly here at the ministry building.

The Health Ministry will be the second ministry to introduce body cameras as an assisting device for enforcement officers, apart from the Royal Malaysia Police. – Malay Mail