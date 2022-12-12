Dr Zaliha: PrEP drug pilot to be carried out to assess effectiveness in reducing HIV infection risk

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 12): The Health Ministry (MoH) will carry out a pilot project regarding the use of the PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) medicine in several hospitals to assess its effectiveness and safety in reducing the risk of HIV infection.

Health Minister Dr çsaid the pilot project was necessary before the drug is certified by the ministry for public consumption.

“Its use has been studied. We have discussed with religious experts to understand from a legal point of view and so on and if we look at its use, it is not only for the LGBT group (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) but there are several other groups that will use it for better results so that we can prevent the spread of HIV,” she said.

Dr Zaliha told reporters this after the launch ceremony of the Serdang Hospital Heart Centre operations here today.

The use of PrEP medication is said to be able to reduce the risk of contracting HIV from sex by about 90 per cent when taken according to prescription.

On the issue of alleged misappropriation of the Covid-19 management fund, estimated at RM530 billion, Dr Zaliha said discussions on the matter will be held at the ministry level soon.

Last Friday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said preliminary investigations show that alleged irregularities in the management of COVID-19 funds involved allocations estimated at RM530 billion.

Of the amount, RM92.5 billion involved government funds whereas RM437.5 billion was not from the government, the MACC said. — Bernama