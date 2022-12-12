Festival Seni Budaya Sarawak showcase ethnic dance, culture

MIRI (Dec 12): Eighteen troupes from different associations and ethnic groups took part in the opening ceremony of Festival Seni Budaya Sarawak held at Dewan Suarah Miri on Saturday night.

The associations include Sarawak Chinese Association, Federation of Orang Ulu Sarawak Malaysia (Forum), Miri Indian Association, Sikh Association Miri, Dayak Association Miri, Melanau Association Miri, Miri Malay Association, Miri Kedayan Association, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (Miri Branch).

It was also joined by nine other associations under Forum; Sarawak National Kenyah Association, Sarawak Kayan Association, Sarawak Lun Bawang Association, Sarawak Bisaya Association, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, Sarawak Berawan Association, Sarawak Lakiput Association, Sarawak Tipun Penan Development Association and Saban Miri Society Association.

The festival which is held by the Sarawak Chinese Association in joint collaboration with 17 other associations is a two-day event, which features a karaoke singing competition and ethnic dance performances on the first day.

“Sarawak is blessed that despite the various race, religion and culture of all 34 different ethnic groups, we are able to live together in peace and harmony due to our high level of tolerance and unity.

“This Festival Seni Budaya Sarawak is a beautiful event that serves to inculcate good values such as tolerance and respect for each other in a multiracial country. In Sarawak, we accept each other and we never have issues about race and religion and this is a very beautiful thing that we must preserve,” said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting in his officiating speech.

The event, which aimed to promote and create awareness on the ethnic cultures in Sarawak, especially among the younger generation, featured an Ethnic Dance Exchange Workshop on the second day which had 23 schools and associations taking part.

“In total, we have 173 participants registered to learn the Chinese, Malay, Kenyah and Indian dance.

“With that, we hope that the future generations would be able to appreciate the contrast and similarity between the cultural dances. We also hope to inspire the youths to continue their love of traditional dances and preserve the uniqueness of those dances for long time into future,” said organising chairman Denry Ting Tiew Kieng in his speech.

“This wonderful Festival Seni Budaya may not be perfect, but it kick-starts our journey with eighteen ethnic associations and over 80 leaders coming together. This is a joint effort as no single association or person would be able to organise this event alone.

“Together, we achieve more, we learn more, and we build friendships. So, to all the committee members, thank you so much for your contribution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the crowd also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Chinese Association president John Ting Pang Soon and Ting on stage which appoints the association as the official organiser for the festival.

Also present were Miri mayor Adam Yii, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Yusuf, heads of government departments and community leaders.

Among other activities held at the festival include the Care with Love Charity Sales organised by Lions Club of Batu Niah in collaboration with Miri Health Department and Batu Niah Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK).

There were food and arts booth set up as well as a health screening booth.