Five in Miri escape unscathed after house ceiling collapses

MIRI (Dec 12): A family of five managed to escape unscathed when the ceiling of their house in Kampung Lusut here collapsed yesterday.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mirwan Shah Masri said a check conducted by APM personnel at the scene found that the ceiling had been eaten by termites.

Mirwan Shah said they were notified of the incident at 8.50am and four personnel were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 9.16am, the squad met with a 47-year-old woman who had informed them that while she was in her room, she heard the sound of something falling from the living room and went to check only to realise that the ceiling had collapsed.

“The squad members who conducted a check found that the ceiling had been eaten by termites. All five members of the family were lucky to have escaped from any injuries or casualties,” he said.

After helping to clear up the affected area and ensuring that the situation was safe, the squad ended the operation at 9.26am.