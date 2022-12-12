Four Sabah MPs not affected by anti-hopping law

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Former de facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on Monday clarified that there is no need for four Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) members of parliament (MPs) to vacate their seats.

In a joint statement made with Sabah-based constitutional lawyer Tengku Datuk Fuad Tengku Ahmad, Wan Junaidi said the anti-party hopping law does not affect the MPs if they had resigned before the 15th general election took place on November 19.

“Having been informed by various reliable sources this morning and this afternoon that these four members of Bersatu have left their party in early October before contesting for the general election on the November 19.

“In which case I have to agree with constitutional lawyer Tengku Datuk Fuad Ahmad that the anti-party hopping law does not affect them.

“In the recent 15th general election, these MPs contested under the GRS banner and as direct members of that party.

“Therefore, their association with Bersatu ended in early October this year, before the election took place. As such, they did not breach the anti-party hopping provisions of the Federal Constitution,” said Wan Junaidi.

The four MPs are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar), Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Datuk Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang).

In a statement earlier, GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun expressed confidence that the four MPs who were elected under the coalition’s banner will not be affected by the anti-hopping law.

He said GRS and the MPs concerned were fully aware of the anti-hopping law, which came into effect on Oct 5, before they contested in the recent 15th General Election.

“They (MPs) will inform the Speaker of Parliament if and when necessary of their position and will issue a statement accordingly. We are confident that they will not be affected by the anti-hop law,” he said.

On December 10, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that leaders of Sabah Bersatu had unanimously quit the party and would be known as GRS members until it forms a new local party.

Sabah has six MPs who contested and won under the GRS symbol in the November 19 general election.

Besides Armizan, Khairul Firdaus, Jonathan and Matbali, the other two are Keningau MP Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, and Tawau MP Lo Su Fui.

Tengku Fuad had earlier said that these MPs are not in violation of Article 49A of the Federal Constitution — also known as the anti-party hopping law — as they had contested in the recent general election under a GRS ticket.

Article 49A states that a member of a political party who was elected to Parliament shall cease to be a member of the House of Representatives and that member’s seat shall become vacant immediately if such a member resigns his or her party membership or ceases to be a member.

On Sunday, Tengku Fuad had also explained that GRS’ constitution allows individuals to be registered as direct members.

He added that it is part of GRS’ raison d’etre. Political parties, non-governmental organisations, charities, and individuals can be members of GRS.

He also said GRS also permits individual membership of more than one party. For example, an individual can be a party member of both GRS and PBS, adding that STAR had been both a member of GRS and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition during GE15.

GRS consists of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), and before Hajiji’s bombshell announcement, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, better known as Bersatu.