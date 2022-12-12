GRS confident four MPs won’t be affected by anti-hop law

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) on Monday expressed confidence that its four Members of Parliament would not be affected by the Anti Party Hopping Law.

Its secretary general, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun in a statement said, “Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and our four Members of Parliament were fully aware of the anti-hop law that came into effect on the 5th of October 2022 before they stood as candidates for the 15th Malaysian General Election.

“They will inform the Speaker of Parliament, if and when necessary of their position and will issue a statement accordingly. We are confident that they will not be affected by the anti-hop law,” he said.

The four GRS MPs are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar), Tourism Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Datuk Jonathan Yasin (Ranau), and Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang).

Their status as MP came into question after the mass exodus of Bersatu Sabah leaders last week.