Hannah Yeoh: I am colourblind as an MP, reps should serve all

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 12): Malaysians have to move past colour and creed when asking and getting help, especially from their elected representatives, Minister Hannah Yeoh said today.

The second-term Segambut MP proclaimed herself “colourblind” when her constituents sought her out and hoped other politicians would similarly look after the welfare of those who live in their area after being elected to public office.

“When I wear the hat of an MP and requests come in, I am colourblind,” Yeoh, who is also youth and sports minister, told reporters after handing over a new hearse she helped fund for Masjid Al-Imam Al-Ghazali in Bandar Menjalara here this morning.

She added that she distributes provisions according to her capabilities.

“If we look at the past, only Malay politicians could look after Muslims or only Chinese politicians could look after the Chinese.

“That kind of thinking must be discontinued because the year is now 2022 and the unity government must ensure that all representatives who have received the mandate from the people will serve for the good of all,” she added.

Yeoh’s Christian faith has made her a political target for certain ultra right wing groups in the run-up to past elections, but this has not stopped her from fulfilling her duty as an elected representative.

She said she would usually distribute funds to all mosques and surau in Segambut every Ramadan.

She disclosed that she had topped up RM29,000 for the Masjid Al-Imam Al-Ghazali hearse from the provisions she had received as Segambut MP prior to the dissolution of Parliament.

Masjid Al-Imam Al-Ghazali chairman Rumaizi Ahmad Sanusi said that previously, those who had need of a hearse had to rent one, which was especially expensive when the destination was outstation.

He also said that the mosque committee members had opened a donation box to fund the new hearse, but failed to collect the required sum.

He said he went to Yeoh as she often visited the mosque. – Malay Mail