Health Minister Dr Zaliha aims to solve period poverty in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 12): Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa today said that her ministry will embark on a mission to address period poverty faced by women in the country.

She said this is among initiatives she is working on with the help of non-governmental organisations (NGO) to improve the livelihood of poor women.

“We will start this at the minister’s office later and hopefully get all other ministries to support this initiative.

“After that we will roll out to the public,” Dr Zaliha told reporters when met after her first monthly assembly here at the ministry building since she was appointed health minister under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

She said the initiative, for now, will include offering complimentary feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads.

When asked if the ministry would include this in future Health Ministry budgets, Dr Zaliha said plans are underway to do so.

Earlier during her address at the monthly assembly, Dr Zaliha said this was among the initiatives that she had in mind to execute as the first woman health minister.

“For the men, hold on, later we will have something,” she added.

Period poverty refers to a lack of access to sanitary products due to financial constraints, preventing girls or women from managing this intimate occurrence in their lives. – Malay Mail