My girlfriend scared, witness tells politician’s molest trial

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): A witness told the Magistrate’s Court here on Monday that a Unduk Ngadau (UN) contestant was in fear and claimed to feel uncomfortable with a politician who allegedly molested her four times.

The fourth witness, who is the victim’s boyfriend, testified before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie that his girlfriend sent a voice note via WhatsApp on the alleged incident day that she was scared and wished to go back.

The 28-year-old witness explained that the victim had further informed him via WhatsApp that she was uncomfortable with Phillip Among @ Daniel Dell Fidelis, 52, but did not clearly explain to him what had actually happened at that time.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, the witness further said that at about 10pm, the victim informed the witness that her cellphone’s battery was getting weak and would charge it upon arriving at a hotel.

To a question, the witness testified that upon receiving the voice note, he was worried and in panic as he was far from the city.

The witness said that during that time, he did try to contact his girlfriend many times but she did not pick up her phone.

He also said that he came to know about the alleged molest incident after it went viral on Facebook and after asking his girlfriend to reveal the alleged incident to him.

The witness testified that the victim did tell him about the alleged incident but did not elaborate further because she was not in the mood at that time.

Meanwhile, a district UN chairperson testified that she had discussed with several parties before bringing the victim to lodge a police report against the accused, who was the State UN technical head at that time.

Alice Bongol, who was the third prosecution’s witness, explained that after the victim confided to her about the alleged molest incident, she called a district officer and informed what had happened.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, the witness testified that the said officer was of the opinion that the witness should inform the alleged incident to the State UN chairperson.

The witness said that she had called the State UN chairperson informing that she wished to meet and discuss about what allegedly happened to the victim.

Alice said that after the meeting between the State UN chairperson, the victim and herself, she then lodged a police report on the alleged incident.

“After the meeting, I brought the victim accompanied by one of my committees named Frandy to the Karamunsing police station to lodge a police report.

“Then after that we were asked to go to the Kepayan police headquarters to record statements,” Alice testified.

To a question, the witness said that after recording the statements, she then brought the victim to go back to her house.

To another question, Alice said that she was informed about the alleged incident by the victim via handphone and during their conversation, the victim cried loudly and was in fear.

The victim was allegedly molested by the accused at a studio of a company at Asia City, inside a moving car on the way from dinner to an old office, at a staircase beside a photo studio here and inside an office at Metrotown on May 19, 2021.

Phillip, who was represented by counsel Abdul Fikry Jaafar Abdullah, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine or with whipping or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The trial will resume on January 10, 2023.