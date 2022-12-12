Nanta: PWD to upgrade dilapidated police stations in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 12): The federal Public Works Department will help upgrade some of the dilapidated police stations in Sarawak, said Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said he had been briefed that many police stations in the state required upgrading but they would focus on three first, namely the Song, Julau and Batu Daro police stations.

“My working visit here is to get a clearer picture of the urgent needs of the police contingent in Sarawak. From the briefing just now, I understand some police stations, including the one in my constituency – the Song police station – need to be upgraded.

“I, as Works Minister, only help because I heard there is an urgent need to upgrade these police stations. The rest like policies, long-term plans and so on are under the Home Ministry,” he told reporters during his working visit to the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters here today.

On bigger projects that have been planned for the Sarawak Police Contingent, Nanta believed the federal government would certainly look into them but ultimately was up to the Home Ministry to handle.

He reiterated that he had come to meet the top Sarawak contingent officers to know specific projects that need to be done urgently and which his ministry can assist with.

“I heard some police stations are already physically in bad condition. I understand that the dilapidated buildings, like the one in Daro, are not so suitable or conducive anymore for police personnel to operate efficiently.

“What we are going to do is just a short-term solution – I believe the federal government already has a long-term programme to upgrade the stations or relocate some to flood-free areas. Like what I have said, I will help because there is an urgent need to upgrade these stations,” he said.