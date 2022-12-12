Pharmaniaga embarks on decarbonisation programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Pharmaniaga Bhd, Malaysia’s leading pharmaceutical company, has embarked on decarbonisation programmes as part of its support to the government’s mission of achieving zero net carbon emission by 2050.

Group managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said one of the group’s major initiatives includes the use of electric vehicles to deliver medicines to government hospitals and clinics in order to reduce the group’s overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

He said the programme was progressing well and site visits to its subsidiaries have been conducted to develop a long-term sustainability roadmap and initiatives.

Areas identified through the programme include energy efficiency, renewable energy and the use of electric vehicles.

“As required by Bursa Malaysia, all Main Market listed issuers will be made mandatory to report to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure by 2025.

“To prepare for the direction from Bursa, we have planned various initiatives to mitigate the matters related to climate change by including Environmental Sustainability Risk in the company’s Enterprise Risk Management and Board’s oversight of all climate change-related matters; risk, opportunity and mitigation plans,” Zulkarnain said.

Another plan in the pipeline is to inculcate a sustainability culture to rebrand the group’s existing Do It Right Always (DIRA) internal corporate culture to raise awareness levels among its employees on the importance of ‘Doing the Right Thing’ every time to increase the level of productivity and work efficiency by eliminating the need for rework.

“We are in the process of rebranding the existing DIRA culture to include environment, social and governance (ESG) elements. This initiative aims to ingrain a sustainability mindset in all employees by reinforcing the existing campaigns and, at the same time, introducing new campaigns.

“DIRA will represent initiatives under ESG, which are the key pillars of sustainability,” he added.

Pharmaniaga is the pharmaceutical company of Boustead Holdings Bhd group of companies, and together with Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera, are the major shareholders of the company. — Bernama