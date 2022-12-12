Ranhill commits to achieving net zero carbon by 2050

KUALA LUMPUR: Ranhill Utilities Bhd (Ranhill) and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) will work together to realise Ranhill Net Zero Carbon 2050 Roadmap through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The MoU was signed by Ranhill’s chief operating officer, Amran Awaluddin, and MGTC’s chief executive officer, Ts Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor. This initiative complements Ranhill’s long-term target to achieve net zero carbon by 2050, and it will be part of the milestone goals and supporting strategies for this journey.

Amran Awaluddin said “Ranhill has continued to progress on its sustainability as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, reflecting our continuous commitment towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) relevant to our business and social engagements as a responsible corporate citizen.

Shamsul Bahar said, “The development of Ranhill’s Net Zero Carbon Roadmap by MGTC will include the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions assessment, identifying key drivers of Ranhill’s emissions and mitigation strategies, and setting interim and long-term targets. MGTC will adopt internationally recognised standards such as the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard and the 2006 IPCC Guidelines for GHG Inventory.”

He also added the developed roadmap will guide Ranhill to identify opportunities to reduce emissions, save energy, and increase awareness about the potential and future climate change-related risks. This is in line with Malaysia’s Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement to reduce its economy-wide carbon intensity (against GDP) by 45 per cent in 2030 compared to the 2005 level and aspiration to achieve net zero GHG reduction as early as 2050.

With this collaboration and adoption of UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), Ranhill aspires to enhance the quality of life by being at the forefront of a nation-building effort, utilising sustainable environment and energy solutions, via innovation and clean technology.