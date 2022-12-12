Sabah Air wins best aviation company award

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Sabah Air Aviation Sdn Bhd (SAASB) is soaring higher to the skies after it was awarded the best aviation company 2022 in this year’s The Brandlaureatte Brand of the Year Awards.

It is a prestigious award as The Brandlaureatte is the world’s only brands and branding foundation.

Founded in 2005, The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) formerly known as Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF), is dedicated to developing brands in a myriad of business backdrops.

TWBF’s board of governors comprise experienced captains of industries and established brand icons.

SAASB, which is a Sabah government-linked company, has been developing stronger wings under the leadership of its chairman, Kenny Chua.

This year alone, the company has had a number of proud achievements and one that stood out the most involved a RM85 million deal by its subsidiary, Sazma Aviation Sdn Bhd (SAZMA), to provide aviation services in Sabah waters.

The huge contract from that came with an additional unit of Leonardo AW139 helicopter, the third operated by SAZMA, proved that the Sabah Government was capable in bringing in major and meaningful investments to Sabah and the people.

It was considered a remarkable achievement for the company as it had successfully secured the job for Labuan from Pertonas after all these years.

According to Chua, the award is recognition to the visionary GRS Sabah government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his cabinet colleagues.

It is also an honour to all the SAASB management and family for their contribution in building an aviation brand that truly meets the aspirations of the people in the state and Borneo in general, he said after receiving the award in Kuala Lumpur, recently.

Chua himself has captained the move to make the Sabah aviation a major player in the aviation industry in the region.

Among the visionary plans in store is to set up East Malaysia’s first independent Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for maintenance of commercial aircraft.

This is in line with the call by the Sabah government to develop high value and high-tech industry in the state and the MRO is expected to attract major aerospace industry players to Sabah. It will be a catalyst for the development of the aerospace industry in Sabah, Chua had previously said.

SAASB has been in the aviation industry since 1975 and is one of the pioneer aviation companies in Malaysia.

Among its other services include the flying doctor service, passenger transfer, aerial city tour, aerial mapping, border survey, VIP jet passenger transfer, helicopter maintenance services and ground handling services.

“This year also SAASB has won a contract to serve the community through MEDIVEC, which provides logistic medical service especially to remote rural areas.

“We’ve also been providing cargo logistic service to a well-known local company.

“And it’s also within our two-year plan to do a joint venture with a local company in passenger flight service. Both of these businesses will soon be formalized after we have ironed out some details.

“SAASB has big plans ahead. For all this I sincerely thank our excellent management team,” he said.