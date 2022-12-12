Sarawak records 880 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 49

KUCHING (Dec 12): The number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak dropped slightly to 880 in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 49 compared to the 916 cases in the previous week.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its weekly update said of the total, 871 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms while the remaining nine cases were classified as either Category 3, 4 or 5.

No Covid-19 related fatalities were registered.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 262 cases, followed by Sibu (121), Bintulu (105) and Miri (91).

Other districts which recorded double-digit cases were Sarikei with 52 cases, followed by Samarahan (37), Serian (32), Bau (25), Dalat (18), Marudi (15), Pakan (13), Mukah (12) and Sri Aman (11).

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Julau and Betong (7 each) and followed by Subis, Lubok Antu and Lawas (6 each), Daro, Lundu and Sebauh (5 each), Song, Kabong, Bukit Mabong, Saratok and Selangau (3 each), Pusa, Kapit, Meradong and Simunjan (2 each), Tebedu, Asajaya and Beluru (1 each).

Belaga, Matu, Tanjong Manis and Telang Usan did not record any Covid-19 case this week.