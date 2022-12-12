SEB wins Asia’s Best Companies to Work for, Employer of Choice awards

KUCHING (Dec 12): Sarawak Energy (SEB) has been named as one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ and an ‘Employer of Choice’ at two separate events in Kuala Lumpur this week.

“The Group also clinched the digital transformation award for advancing digital applications and processes, especially during the pandemic,” said SEB in a statement issued yesterday.

The ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ award was presented to SEB Group CEO Datu Sharbini Suhaili at the prestigious HR ASIA Awards 2022, which marked its third time of receiving such recognition.

At the same event, SEB’s Chief Digital Officer Sim Ko Sin received the digital transformation award.

The day before, the Group won The Brandlaureate’s HR-PDL Branding Awards 2022-Employer of Choice which was received by SEB’s senior vice president for corporate services Siti Aisah Adenan, accompanied by SEB’s senior vice president for human resources Dr Mak Met.

“The win recognised the Group’s effort in developing its team by cultivating and emphasising on a high-performance culture,” said SEB.

Commenting on the accolades, Sharbini said the awards had duly recognised the state-owned utility company’s efforts to develop the local workforce while promoting a competitive work environment.

“Standing true to our ‘People are our greatest asset’ code, our host of initiatives to build a resilient work environment and nurture a competent workforce while supporting the human capital development of Sarawak has paid off,” said Sharbini.

He said the company had invested significantly in team development, as well as in establishing a conducive work environment, leveraging on digital technology and applications that supported its robust system and process.

“Our strategy was to expand the skill strength of our people, enhance their digital literacy and put in place a reliable digital infrastructure with increased automation. The global Covid-19 pandemic further expedited these efforts, and we were fortunate to come out strong,” he said.

To be recognised as one of Asia’s best companies to work for, Sharbini said it certainly reflected the great work by SEB team.

“We will continue to build on our success and these achievements serve as a motivation to keep going to maintain SEB’s reputation as a ‘Great Place to Work,” he added.

SEB said the company utilised a three-pronged talent management strategy which begins with acquiring talent to then developing them effectively for deployment into roles that maximise their potential.

The company supported this effort by putting in place policies, practices and work environment that prioritise talent development and staff wellbeing.

The Group also has a digital blueprint and roadmap as a strategic initiative and as part of its transformation to become a digital utility by 2025, it added.