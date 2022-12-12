Singapore cueist Fong emerges champion of Sarawak Open snooker tourney

MIRI (Dec 12): Fong Sim Yee from Singapore emerged champion of the Sarawak Open Nineball snooker tournament after defeating Rico Herman from Indonesia in the final yesterday.

Fong bagged RM8,000 and a trophy, while Rico received RM4,000 and a trophy.

State Transport Minister, who is also Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin was present to present the prizes to the winners.

The competition was organised by the Sarawak Billiard and Snooker Sports Federation (SBSSF) in collaboration with the Pelita Billiard and Snooker Sports Club (KSBSP).

It was supported by the Malaysian Snooker and Billiards Federation (MSBF), the Sarawak Tourism Board and the Miri City Council (MCC).

A total of 104 players from Miri, Bintulu, Kuching, Labuan, Sabah, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, India and Russia took part in the tournament held from Dec 5 to 11 at the Krokop Snooker Centre at Pelita Commercial Centre here.

MSBF president Melvin Chia said snooker is a disciplined sport and has reached world level.

According to Chia, the organisation of various competitions is one of the steps to introduce the sport, besides helping to hone and unearth new talents.

“I hope a bigger tournament will be organised next year with increasing participation of players from overseas,” he said.

Miri mayor cum Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii said that MCC is determined to help develop snooker here after looking at the encouraging participation from players inside and outside Miri.

MCC will also cooperate to improve the image of the sport as a family leisure activity, he added.

At the event, Yii also announced a grant of RM3,000 to show his support for the tournament.

Also present were SBSSF vice-president and tournament director David Tan and acting officer-in-charge of the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Entrepreneur Development Miri Division Nor Khalida Abu Bakar.