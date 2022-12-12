Standard Chartered relocates KK branch to Plaza Shell

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Standard Chartered bank has relocated its Kota Kinabalu branch from Jalan Haji Saman to Plaza Shell.

The opening was officiated on Monday by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said that Standard Chartered has been in Sabah and serving its community since 1946 (76 years).

“Since then, Standard Chartered grew from just a branch in Sabah serving local businesses and its people to partnering with the state government in boosting the state’s growth, through its extensive network and capabilities,” he said.

Masidi added when he met with Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad’s Chief Executive Officer, Mak Joon Nien and his team in 2020, he reaffirmed Standard Chartered’s support and commitment towards the state.

“Since then, Standard Chartered has been involved in supporting the initiatives of the state, engaging the state government, its agencies and its GLCs towards developing the state government’s Sabah Maju Jaya vision and plans.

“This new Kota Kinabalu branch, an upgrade from the previous one is a testament to the bank’s commitment towards the state and its people, being strategically located at the heart of Kota Kinabalu, connecting important commercial activities that drive the growth of the economy and surrounded by luxury five-star hotels that welcome both domestic and international visitors,” said Masidi.

He also said that as banking changes to keep up with new technology and evolving customer demands, the branch experience will also need shifting to keep pace.

“Standard Chartered is a bank with a strong human touch equipped and providing the digital banking infrastructure for the people of Sabah.

“We look forward to Standard Chartered to continue providing the people of Sabah the valued and interpersonal customer experience and the convenience of banking through its digital banking infrastructure,” he said.

“We are also looking forward to new and exciting propositions from Standard Chartered that support our Sabahan businesses in their growth and expansion journey across the globe and connect our people to international opportunities,” he said.

Also present at the opening ceremony was Mak.