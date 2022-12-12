State tourism ministry supportive of projects that put Sarawak on world map, says Hii

KUCHING (Dec 12): The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry is fully supportive of any project that helps put Sarawak on the world map.

Its permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee said the ministry is providing a lot of event grants for organisations which forward their proposals to the ministry in line with promotion of tourism in the state.

“In the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, our aspiration is to promote Sarawak as the destination for ecotourism and business events.

“We need to empower the local community and conserve our biodiversity, arts and cultural heritage, and we will do it through responsible and sustainable manner,” he said when launching the Malaysian Naturalist – Sarawak’s Biodiversity at a Glance during a simple ceremony held at Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya here today.

Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) published the special issue, which is the first of its kind serving to spark an interest among readers on the wonders of Sarawak’s nature and wildlife.

The articles in the special magazine range caves and the hidden landscapes that are below ground to the ones above ground.

Each article can stand alone, but as a collection, the articles could take readers across the state of Sarawak as the special edition comprises articles on caves and the landscape, the forests and plants, wildlife and the people of Sarawak.

Lauding MNS for its initiative on the publication, Hii said the ministry is honoured to support such a project and looks forward to more similar ones in the near future.

“We will support more of your proposals not only on nature but can zoom into focused areas like bird and wildlife,” he said.

He believed that the special magazine will take readers into the known and unknown parts of Sarawak.

He even suggested that MNS come up with electronic version of the special issue to enhance readership and particularly reaching out to readers who are interested in nature and wildlife.

On future collaboration, Hii proposed that MNS organise a bird watching festival with the support of the ministry to further promote what Sarawak has to offer to the world and international markets.

“We organised an Asian Bird Fair in 2018 or 2019 and we can see how we can work together to have a bird watching festival.

“We can give you grant as we have a lot of event grants. So, propose to us and we can consider doing a bird watching festival in Buntal,” he said.

He added that the ministry’s five pillars on tourism promotion were Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festival (CANFF).

Among those present was MNS president Vincent Chow.

MNS is a voluntary organisation focusing on conservation and environmental education for over eight decades. Despite so, MNS Kuching Branch was established only in 1997.

The proceeds from the sale of the special edition, which is available at RM60 per copy, will support MNS and its work.

To purchase the magazine, call MNS secretariat at 016-890 9468 or email: mnskuching@gmail.com.