Sunbear Festival attendee busts a move during Ramengvrl’s set

KUCHING (Dec 12): A Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 attendee pulled out a series of mainstream dance moves during Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl’s performance on Saturday night.

Some of the fancy footwork performed in the video appear to be inspired by dance emotes from online video game ‘Fortnite’ and its Reddit’s online community.

The fan, whom Ramengvrl dubbed as ‘Waze’, began his choreography to the rapper’s song ‘I Am Me’ with the ‘Orange Justice’ – a dance move performed by social media user Orange Shirt Kid who became a popular meme in the Fortnite Reddit community thanks to his dance.

Waze’s impromptu dance moves were later based on his intuition and on the spur of the moment, which ended up rallying the crowd and making their night.

He was clearly having the time of his life, as he was given the opportunity to dance alongside one of the headliners in front of thousands of festival-goers.

His dance later saw him stumbling to the ground before synchronising to the beat of the song and continuing to groove it.

Ramengvrl had invited Waze on stage to share his sentiments on the festival and had later been asked if he would like to step down from the stage or join her for one of her songs – without hesitation, he agreed to be one of her impromptu back-up dancers.

At the time of writing, Waze’s identity remains unknown.

