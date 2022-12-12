TI-M urges Anwar to set KPIs for all ministers, deputy ministers

KUCHING (Dec 12): Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) has urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure all ministers and their deputies are given clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to achieve in order to monitor the performance of the new government.

In a statement today, TI-M said having KPIs help provide clear guidance on the objectives of the government and provide a means to assess their performance.

“As they work towards meeting their KPIs, it is vital that their progress and achievements are reported to the rakyat (people) in a timely and transparent manner.

“This ‘Report Card’ is in line with the Unity Government’s stated aim to be transparent, practice good governance, eradicate corruption and demonstrate accountability,” it said.

TI-M nonetheless believed the Unity Government should be given time to identify and prioritise its commitments to the people.

As such, TI-M said it will not suggest targets and timelines for the KPIs.

“We however strongly urge the government to refer to the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP), which is an apolitical document that was formulated in 2019 by the then Pakatan Harapan government and largely endorsed by subsequent governments.

“The NACP provides clear guidance and indicators on initiatives to improve governance and integrity practice at the national level,” it added.

Meanwhile, TI-M president Muhammad Mohan in the statement gave his assurance that TI-M would support the Prime Minister in ensuring that all ministers and deputies in his Unity Government practice the culture of transparency and being accountable.

“This is what the rakyat expect and our country needs to address its various challenges and reset itself,” he said.

According to him, anyone who fails to meet these standards should be replaced.

“TI-M remains committed to engaging with the Unity Government of YAB Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the

area of governance and integrity.

“We will continue to play our role as a responsible member of civil society, offering our support and constructive alternatives where necessary for the benefit of our country,” he added.