Time for us to move forward in unity, says Sibu MP

SIBU (Dec 12): The formation of the unity federal government proves that no single political party in the country can claim itself to be dominant, says Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

In this regard, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said it was time for the people to move forward and live harmoniously.

“Sarawak is a model state of unity where people of diverse backgrounds and religions live and work together harmoniously.

“As we have entered a new political era, no party can claim itself to be dominant and therefore, it is time for all from across the political divide to work together,” he said at the Interfaith Christmas Celebration 2022 at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

Some 110 guests attended the Interfaith Christmas Celebration 2022 which made a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ling also extended a personal contribution of RM3,000 for the running of the event which was organised by the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu branch.

ACS chairperson for Women Ministry Angelyn Uchi Maseng; representatives from church denominations Bishop Bonnie Sedau of Sarawak Iban Annual Conference; Right Reverend Aeries Sumping Jingan of the Anglican Church Kuching; and ACS Sibu branch chairman Reverend Jonathan Lau Puong Fuang were among the attendees at the event.