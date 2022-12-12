Transport minister: Additional flights to Sabah, Sarawak during CNY, Hari Raya period to curb soaring airfares

SEPANG (Dec 12): To address soaring airfares during next year’s peak festive season, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said more domestic flights to Sabah and Sarawak will be made available this coming Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri by extending existing airport operating hours.

Loke said he had discussed this with the chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to ensure all air traffic towers and airports operate beyond their stipulated hours or past midnight to allow airline operators to operate additional flights on top of their scheduled flights during the peak travel period.

“If we do not cooperate in terms of the airport and air tower operations, this proactive step cannot be executed.

“CAAM has given itscommitment to me, a week before Chinese New Year and a week after including other festivals next year (they will extend their operating hours) to facilitate existing airline companies.

“Thus, airline companies have no reason not to include additional flights,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre Complex (KLATCC) here.

Loke said it was only logical that additional flights will result in lower airfares based on the dynamic pricing concept of the aviation industry.

“We hope to achieve an equilibrium and lower airfare as a result of this proactive step taken by the ministry.

“I will also speak with the airline companies to ask them to push to the limit and this additional flight inclusion is something we can execute,” he said.

He later explained that this move was in line with his general election campaign promise he made in Sibu, Sarawak last month. – Malay Mail