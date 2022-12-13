Annuar Musa says Umno’s expulsion letter had no details of offence committed

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Tan Sri Annuar Musa today said he had received his official expulsion letter from Umno but said it did not specify offences he had allegedly committed.

He said, the letter dated December 9 and signed by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan only stated that the party’s supreme council had decided to strip him of his party membership for violating party rules on December 8.

“However, the letter only mentions the relevant sections without mentioning any acts or allegations.

“The letter did not specify the offences that were allegedly committed or linked to me,” Annuar on his Facebook page.

He also posted snippets of the letter showing the relevant sections as well as the main letter on his termination from Umno.

“Insya-Allah, I will answer the letter in a day or two,” the former long-standing Ketereh Umno division chief said.

Annuar was one of the three Umno divisional leaders sacked last Thursday night for criticising Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and also allegedly helping the party’s rivals in the recent 15th general election (GE15).

The other two are Arau MP and former federal territories minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Umno Maran women’s division chief Datin Seri Fatimah Kassim.

In the months before the national polls, the outspoken former communications and multimedia minister had been increasingly critical of Umno’s top leaders, especially of Ahmad Zahid.

Yet, in a video posted on his Facebook page last weekend, Annuar said that he bore no ill-will against Ahmad Zahid as what they had between them was just a difference of opinion. – Malay Mail