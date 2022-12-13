Bersatu Youth chief says party will write to Speaker about ‘Bersatu Four’ MPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will formally inform the Dewan Rakyat Speaker about the four Sabah MPs who recently left the party after the 15th general election, its Youth chief Wan Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said today.

The four MPs sparked a storm last Saturday when Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that he and other state and federal leaders were leaving Bersatu en masse, raising questions about whether or not the elected representatives would be disqualified due to the new anti-party-hopping law.

“We will write a letter to the Speaker to explain our position regarding the four MPs who used to be Bersatu members, who are now directly members of GRS.

“As far as we know, they were Bersatu members when they contested under GRS,” Wan Fayhsal, who is also Machang MP, said on the Breakfast Grille, a BFM radio talk show this morning. – Malay Mail

