Car driver succumbs to injuries after accident in Miri

MIRI (Dec 13): A male driver succumbed to his injuries at the Miri Hospital after being involved in an accident at Jalan Bakam here at around 5.14am yesterday.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was identified as 54-year-old Anchis Bedit.

He disclosed that investigation found that the accident had occurred when a pickup truck driven by a 40-year-old man was heading towards Bekenu from the city centre, while a car driven by the deceased was heading towards the city centre from Bekenu.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck driver had earlier tried to avoid a motorcycle in front before his vehicle skidded into the opposite lane and collided with the car.

“Following the accident, the car driver was seriously injured and taken to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“He was, however, pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the hospital,” said Alexson in a statement.

It is learned that the driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries, while the 51-year-old motorcyclist was also brought to Miri Hospital for treatment.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.