Chong urges Putrajaya to look into plight of oil palm smallholders in Lundu

LUNDU (Dec 13): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen wants the federal government to solve the problem faced by Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd’s (FGV) Sampadi Palm Oil Mill and oil palm smallholders who want to sell their fresh fruit bunches (FFBs) there.

Chong said since FGV is owned by Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) – a federal government agency – the minister in-charge of plantations and commodities, who is also Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof should look into the matter.

“This morning, (Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol) and I visited the FGV’s Sampadi Palm Oil Mill in Lundu after receiving complaints from smallholders that the mill has restricted the purchase of oil palm fresh fruit bunches.

“We saw about 40 lorries waiting outside the gate of the mill. Some of them have been waiting more for than one day,” he said in statement today.

Chong, who is Stampin MP, said after speaking to several smallholders waiting at the mill, he was told the situation had been going on since November.

“The smallholders suffered huge losses due to the rejection and restriction on the purchase of FFBs,” he added.

Chong said what worried the smallholders was that the FFBs had to be sold to the mills within three or four days after they have been harvested or they would rot.

He, together with a few smallholders, then met with the mill manager to understand the situation.

“The manager told us that the plant was undergoing repair and maintenance in the last few weeks, which resulted in the purchase restriction of the FFBs. Today, one of the boilers is being repaired,” he said.

Chong said the manager had promised to expedite the work and to start accepting and purchasing the FFBs by this afternoon.

Chong also said the smallholders were complaining of the mill too slow in weighing their FFBs, and wanted it to be speeded up.

“Smallholders rely solely on the sale of FFBs to sustain their farm. If they can’t sell their FFBs expeditiously, they will suffer losses. The ministry concerned must look into the interest of these smallholders”