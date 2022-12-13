CM: Govt continues to help non-Islamic religious bodies

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): The State Government will continue to give fundings and assistance to non-Islamic religious bodies which will also benefit churches.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that this is a sign and proof that the government is serious and honest in helping all levels of the community irrespective of race and religion.

“For this purpose, in the 2023 Sabah Budget, a total of RM54.05 million is allocated for schools and for the develoment of non-Islamic religious bodies which is an increase of RM7.05 million in funding for next year,” he said when launching the state-level Christmas celebration at Padang Merdeka here on Tuesday night.

Hajiji was represented by Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

He said that the celebration was held for the 17th time here.

“The State Government appreciates and welcomes the commitment and effort of the organiser of this event. Events such as this will raise the spirit of unity, tolerance and respect among the multi-racial and religion people of Sabah in this state,” he said.

He added that the spirit of unity had long been practised by the people of Sabah.

“We celebrate every celebration irrespective of race and religion. Hence, I want the citizens of this state to together put aside differences and focus on values that unite and not break the people apart,” he said.

“The unity of the people, the harmony between races and religious tolerance that is strong in this state must be preserved for the benefit of the present and future generations.

“Any actions that can jeopardise the people’s unity and the stability of the government must be avoided so that the development agenda that has been planned to increase the state’s economy can be realised,” he said.

Also present was Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

This year’s Christmas celebration organised by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall and the Sabah Churches Council until December 16 will be bigger and more exciting.

“Themed ‘Christmas – Prosperity Call’, it is open to the public from 6pm to 10pm.