Dr Jerip calls for investors to build cable car facility in Mambong

KUCHING (Dec 12): Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil has expressed hope that there will be investors interested to build a cable car facility in Mambong to connect Borneo Highlands and scenic villages in the area, said Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Mambong assemblyman said there are some suggestions from the people in the constituency on the matter.

“They want to look into cable cars not just for Borneo Highlands but connecting Borneo Highlands to the village above the dam and then going over the dam and from there to the village above the clouds and other sites. These are the suggestions from the villagers themselves.

“But at the end of the day, we have to look into investors, people who are interested in building this facility. It will be a major game changer for tourism in Sarawak,” he told a press conference after officiating the Mini Lab N19 Mambong for Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre today.

On the Mini Lab, Dr Jerip said it was organised for Mambong so that they can prepare themselves for the bigger GKCDA lab that will be held in January.

“We want to prepare our list, but above all we want to ensure that all that we are doing will be from the feedbacks collected from the community leaders.

“At the same time, we want to ensure there is engagement with the relevant departments,” he said of the two-day programme that involved around 100 participants, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community leaders from Mambong.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Jerip said he has three main focus areas for the constituency, which are development of agriculture, identification of main crops, and tourism.

“We want to look into the development of agriculture because we are so near to Kuching, there has always been the potential of being the food basket for Greater Kuching. In fact, we are already a major food supplier for Kuching. Therefore, we want to enhance all these in terms of infrastructure and facilities so that products can move on towards greater processing.

“The second thing that we have in mind is we have to look into what should be the main crops for Mambong. One is coffee using Liberica beans. Besides that, we want to look into bananas as well. We are looking into developing banana itself as it is easy to grow and it is non-seasonal therefore, apart from selling bananas in the market, we can downstream into ‘kerepek’ (chips),” he said.

As for the tourism focus, Dr Jerip said that Mambong is one of the areas fortunate to have an abundance of nature, with mountains, waterfalls, rivers and caves, and is also listed in Sarawak Delta Geopark.

“During the weekends, there are a lot of people who come for cycling, river safari or homestays, they want to see the caves and the waterfalls. But we do not have enough infrastructure, therefore, we are hoping that you can help us review these nature products so that people can come and enjoy better,” he added.

Meanwhile, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, who was also present, commended the Mini Lab as a “remarkable move” by Dr Jerip as the Mambong elected representative.

“This Mini Lab is a remarkable move to unearth and share ideas and to do brainstorming.

“I think it would be a good idea to have mini labs at each constituency so that they can focus and unearth all the ideas first before they have the greater lab (in January), headed by GKCDA chief executive officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik,” he said.