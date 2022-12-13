Elderly woman living alone found dead in apartment unit

KUCHING (Dec 13): An 82-year-old woman living alone was found dead in her apartment in Jalan Matang here today afternoon.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police received a distress call from a tenant living above her unit regarding a foul smell.

“Police personnel sent to the scene traced the odour to the victim’s unit. They discovered the body after forcing open the door which was locked from the inside,” he said, adding the octogenarian is believed to have been dead for a few days.

He said according to the tenant living above the victim’s unit, the woman had been living alone for the last 10 years.

“Based on documents found in the unit, the deceased is believed to be a Canadian national,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the case has been classified as sudden death, and that efforts are now being made to locate the woman’s immediate family members.