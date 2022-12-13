Ex-army personnel gets jail, caning for robbing woman in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 13): The Sessions Court here sentenced an ex-army personnel to six years in jail and three strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to robbing RM600 from a woman at knifepoint in 7th Mile.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman imposed the sentence against the 20-year-old man from Melaka for a charge framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397, which provides for an imprisonment term which may extend to 14 years or a fine or whipping upon conviction.

The accused had committed the offence inside the victim’s car, which was parked in front of a shop at 7th Mile here at 4.30pm on March 6.

According to the facts of the case, the victim had gone to a nearby ATM to withdraw money and went back to her car parked in front of a shop.

As she entered the car the accused, who had followed her from behind, also entered her car and sat at the passenger seat at the back of the car.

He pointed a penknife at the victim and asked her to remain silent while covering her mouth with his hand. Out of fear, the victim handed over her money which amounted to RM600.

The accused then ordered her to start the car engine but the victim could not find her car keys as she was frightened.

He then left the car and the victim lodged a police report for further action and investigation.

The accused was arrested on April 4 and investigations revealed the victim managed to identify him during the identification parade as she had seen him in the rear-view mirror of her car.

CCTV footage also recorded the incident and the shoes and sling-bag the accused wore the day of the crime were the same as when he was arrested.

It was learnt he has a debt with a money lender which needs to be settled.

Earlier in mitigation, the accused appealed for leniency and said the reason for committing the offence was out of desperation for money and that he had to support his family.

He also informed the Court that he was terminated from the army on Dec 1 after serving for two years.

The Court however rejected his appeal and ordered him to undergo his jail sentence of six years from the date of his arrest along with three strokes of the cane.

Afidah during the sentencing said it was unacceptable for him to commit the offence in view that he was a government servant, specifically the army which is specially trained to protect the public.

The prosecution was handled by DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff while the accused was unrepresented.