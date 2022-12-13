Fatimah: DSITKS roadshows to seek out stateless kids before new school term

SIBU (Dec 13): The state government wants to reach out to as many as possible stateless children through its Sarawak Temporary Identification Documents (DSITKS) initiative, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said this is to ensure these children will be able to go to school when the new term opens.

She said the ministry had planned four series of DSITKS roadshows, with the first series held on Sept 2 in Kuching.

The other three roadshows were held at Dewan Sepupok in Niah on Dec 9; Long Latei and Long Bedian in Miri on Dec 10; and at Destiny For Children Association in Sibu yesterday.

“We want to do three roadshows in December because we want to reach out to as many as possible to reduce the number of children who are unable to go to school due to their stateless citizenship status.

“We still do not know when the new school term will begin. But I heard there will be some changes under the new Education Minister.

“Whatever it is, come the new school term, we want these children whose citizenship status is still not known – whereby the father is a Malaysian and the mother is non-Malaysian citizen – to be able to go to school if they fulfil the criteria to apply for DSITKS,” she said.

She said this when officiating at the launching of the roadshow at the Destiny For Children (DFC) premises here.

Fatimah explained the two main objectives of DSITKS are to give stateless children access to education and health.

She said the document can only be applied by stateless individuals aged 21 and below who have applied for Malaysian citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution.

“We have received a total of 100 DSITKS applications since it opened on Nov 1 this year. The application will take about 37 days to process and successful applicants would be issued with temporary documents which have two years’ validity.

“After the validity expires, the applicants can re-apply for extension until they get their citizenship status approved,” she said.

Earlier, Fatimah urged community leaders and ‘ketua kaum’ to help facilitate the DSITKS application process for children under their jurisdiction.

She also said the state government would work out a solution with the Indonesian Consulate in Kuching to assist Sarawakians and their Indonesian spouses who have stateless children in DSITKS application.

Present with Fatimah at the roadshow were Deputy Sibu Resident Christopher Ranggau Unting, Sibu District Officer Khalid Andong, DFC president Grace Yii and DFC treasurer Anne Lau.