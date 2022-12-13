Fire Dept D-G urges public to suspend recreational activities at water surge-prone areas

JOHOR BARU (Dec 13): The public has been urged to temporarily suspend recreational activities and picnics at areas prone to drownings and water surges during the monsoon season.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said these areas include hills, rivers, rapids and beaches.

“As the school holidays have begun, families and communities may be planning to conduct recreational activities and picnics, so we ask them to consider suspending it during the current situation (monsoon season).

“Especially in areas prone to water surges, also at slopes and beaches, where there are strong winds and waves,” he said at a media conference after officiating a seminar here today.

He said his department has identified 186 water surge hotspots and 254 critical slopes in the country, along with 4,795 flood hotspots, especially in the East Coast.

Mohammad Hamdan advised the public, especially those in hotspots to always be prepared and aware of alerts issued by the authorities and ensure important documents are stored in safe areas.

The public should also plan their journeys should any roads or bridges be flooded, he added.

He said that the Fire and Rescue Department would continue monitoring and be at a state of readiness after five states, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Johor and Kelantan were hit by floods, with 2,763 evacuees still being housed at 22 relief centres.

“We also receive information on weather and water levels every four hours through close collaboration with the Department of Drainage and the Malaysian Meteorological Department,” he added. — Bernama