First South Korean high-tech dental clinic in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the State Government always strived to promote medical tourism, as part of its effort to attract more foreign direct investment into Sabah.

This is also in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan, he added.

“Now, with the presence of the first international franchise of MIR Dental Hospital Group from South Korea in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, with its cutting-edge and innovative dental healthcare system, I believe it has moved us one step closer to the international platform.

“This is a milestone for us to go forward,” he said when officiating the opening of the Korea-based dental clinic here on Tuesday.

Dr Joachim also congratulated the managing director cum principal of MIR Malaysia Dental Group, Prof Dr Tan Kai Seng for the opening of his first International Franchise of MIR Dental Hospital Group in Kota Kinabalu and Sabah.

“I was made to understand that this clinic brings in top-notch dental healthcare system from Korea and digitalised dental treatment,” he said.

The event was also attended by more than 100 invited guests from Korean, Taiwan and Singapore.

Also present were Luyang Assemblyman, Ginger Phoong; Likas Assemblyman, Tan Lee Fatt; Political Secretary to the Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Dr Roland Chia; Chairman of MegaGen Global Group, Dr Park; Consul General Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Sabah and Sarawak, Joo Joong-Chun.