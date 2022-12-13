Give out more import permits to address pork shortage, says association

SIBU (Dec 13): Sibu Pork Dealers Association is requesting the opening up of permit applications to enable more suppliers to import pork from overseas.

According to Sibu MP Oscar Ling, he was made to understand there are only four such permit holders here currently.

“Live pigs and pork products are from Kuching as pig farms in Sibu and Miri have been affected by African Swine Fever (ASF).

“We are actually experiencing shortage of pigs and the short-term solution will be to import. Therefore the association is hoping that the permit application will be opened for people to apply – to import pork from overseas,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Ling had earlier hosted a dialogue session with Sibu Livestock Farmers Association and Sibu Pork Dealers Association at his service centre.

Among those present were Sibu Livestock Farmers Association chairman Ling Chi Kiong and Sibu Pork Dealers Association chairman Ting Ching Hee.

The dialogue focused mainly on matters related to eggs price and pork supply issues.

At the same time, Ling urged the government to come up with a form of agriculture insurance to safeguard farmers from losses if their livestock are affected by disease outbreaks.

“Basically, they want compensation from the government because at the moment, there is no compensation of any sort to help the farmers if their livestock are plagued by diseases.

“The agriculture insurance can either be provided by insurance companies or the government can set up a special fund to insure our farmers,” he said.

He also touched on the lack of a complete ecosystem in the livestock farming industry.

According to Ling, about 95 per cent of feed for the industry are imported.

“The feed forms about 70 per cent of the total cost for livestock. If we can control the feed, our livestock prices will not be affected by international market.

“If we can produce 50 per cent of the feed locally, I think that will be good enough.”