Govt retires Public Service Dept D-G Mohd Shafiq effective Dec 12

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): The government has decided to end the service of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah as Director-General of Public Services (KPPA) effective yesterday (Dec 12).

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the termination of Mohd Shafiq’s service was in line with Regulation 49(3) of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993] and his retirement was in accordance with subsection 10(5)(d) of the Pensions Act 1980 [ACT 227] which enables him to enjoy all retirement benefits to which he is entitled.

”The decision was taken after going through all the procedures for Termination in the Public Interest (PDKA) and scrutinised for regularity by the Attorney General’s Chamber,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zuki said that on behalf of the government, he expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude to Mohd Shafiq for his service and devotion to the country as a civil servant.

“I call on all civil servants to continue giving their commitment and dedication in carrying out the duties entrusted to them for the sake of the country,” he said.

Mohd Shafiq, 58, was appointed as KPPA on Feb 10 this year to replace Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman who went on compulsory retirement last Jan 16.

In August this year, it went viral on social media an allegation of a high-ranking government official having uttered abusive words against an Immigration officer at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in an incident on Aug 3.

Following the incident, on Aug 7, Mohd Zuki announced the setting up of a committee, chaired by Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, to investigate the alleged incident. — Bernama