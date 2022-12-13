Huang pledges to do his best in discharging duties as federal deputy minister

SARIKEI (Dec 13): Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii has pledged to do his best in discharging his duties as the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

The Sarikei MP said he felt greatly indebted to the people of Sarikei parliamentary constituency, which comprised of Meradong and Repok state constituencies for giving him a strong support in GE15.

Following his victory in GE15, Huang was appointed as a deputy minister in the unity government cabinet led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I feel greatly indebted to the people of Meradong and Repok for my victory in GE15 and as a way to thank everyone for their support, I pledge to do my level best to provide the best service to the people of Sarikei parliamentary constituency, in particular and the people of Malaysia, in general,” he said.

Huang, who is also Repok assemblyman, also expressed his gratitude to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also SUPP president for recommending him for the federal deputy minister’s post.

He also thanked Anwar for endorsing his appointment as a deputy minister.

Huang was among 27 deputy ministers in the federal unity government cabinet announced by Anwar on Dec 9 evening.

In GE15, Huang wrested Sarikei seat from DAP after defeating its candidate, Roderick Wong Siew Lead with a majority of 3,697 votes.

Huang bagged a total of 20,383 votes against 16,686 votes obtained by Wong. The seat was previously held by Wong’s father, Andrew Wong Ling Biu for two terms.