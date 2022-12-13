Jobless youth in Kuching gets 10 months for strangling wife, 8 months for drug abuse

KUCHING (Dec 13): An unemployed youth was sentenced to 10 months in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today for strangling his wife for pulling a long face at him.

Cameron Nyipa Raphael Robert, 21, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nur Syaheeqa Nazwa Radzali to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The charge, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, provides for a jail term of up to one year and fine not exceeding RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

The accused committed the offence against his 20-year-old wife at their house in Batu Kawa here at around noon on Dec 9 this year, causing injuries to her neck.

He was arrested the same day after a police report was lodged against him.

Meanwhile, in the same courtroom, Cameron was sentenced to another eight months in prison for abusing drugs.

He pleaded guilty to a charge framed under under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, and was also ordered to be placed under police supervision for two years upon his release.

The case facts stated he was tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine at the Padawan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office at around 10.35am on Oct 3, 2022.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted both cases, while Cameron was unrepresented.