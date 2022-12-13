Joint Christmas service returns this Thursday after two-year hiatus

KUCHING (Dec 13): After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the joint Christmas service will make its return this Thursday (Dec 15) at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre in Jalan Stampin here at 7.30pm.

With the theme ‘The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light’, the service will be hosted by the Roman Catholic Church.

The main organising committee chairman is Rev Fr Galvin Richard Ngumbang.

“Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching, Most Revd Simon Poh will share the reflection on the theme, and Monsignor William Sabang will lead the opening prayer.

“Recitation of the Holy Scriptures and Intercession Prayers will be done in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mandarin, Melanau, Biatah, Bukar-Sadong, and lban,” Association of Churches in Sarawak secretary-general Ambrose Linang told a press conference here today.

Ambrose said there will be Intercessional Prayers for those who have lost their jobs or source of income during the Covid-19 pandemic, those who suffers loneliness, rejection and dejection, for the migrants, refugees, displaced by war and conflicts, for families around the world, unity and reconciliation, for Christian unity to be united in bringing the ray of hope to the world and for our nation, government, peace and stability to care for the people.

A combined choir led by Stephen Chin will lead the singing of Christmas selections and carols during the service.

“All heads of churches are expected to attend, and all Christian members of state and federal, heads of departments and community leaders have also been invited to attend.

“Representatives of interfaith group such as Buddhist, Hindu, Bahai and Sikh who had attended our previous functions in the past have also been invited,” Ambrose said.

He appealed to all Christians in Kuching to come together in the service for the fellowship and to praise God in unity at this joyous occasion to enrich one’s spiritual realms through prayers and songs.

“It is a time to pray for our state and nation and for the spirit of good will to prevail among races and cultures. Let us not allow racial polarisation and religious extremism to destroy the fabric of our society,” he said.