Killing crocodiles should be last resort

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Former Sabah Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU) manager Dr Sen Nathan believes that there are other ways to address the more frequent sighting of crocodiles in and around the state capital.

The veterinarian posted on his Facebook page a few suggestions for the Wildlife Department to consider before it undertakes the culling of crocodiles.

“I would think that killing the crocodiles should be the very last resort taken by SWD to manage the crocodile-human conflict now plaguing the west coastal region of Sabah.

“I would suggest and advise SWD to do the following, direct the Wildlife Rescue Unit to monitor the coastal areas by having a round the clock croc watch which basically means having boots and eyes on the ground to monitor the locations where crocs have been spotted.”

Dr Sen said SWD can consider setting crocodile traps in locations which have the most sightings of crocs along the coastal region of Kota Kinabalu and work with Sabah Parks/Civil defence Department in utilising their marine assets (boats) when conducting the croc watch.

He added that the department should also consider setting up signage along the Tanjung Lipat as well as the Tanjung Aru beachhead to warn the general public of the dangers of crocodiles in the areas.

“As a last resort when all else fail, then only perform crocodile culling operations, that too, to only cull crocodiles that are probable man eaters (above 10-12 feet in length).

“For whatever reason whether it is due to natural or a human factor that caused the crocodile population explosion in this area, we need to educate the general public of this new normal and learn to live with this situation that these crocodiles are now sharing the habitat with us humans – the coastal waterways of Kota Kinabalu,” he stressed.

The Sabah Wildlife Department has received many reports of crocodile sightings in the state.

Its director, Augustine Tuuga, said that there were 29 sightings in Lahad Datu district, six in Kota Kinabalu, three in Sandakan and one in Tawau.

He added that the department personnel would capture or shoot the reptiles themselves.

“There are other cases in remote areas such as Paitan (north eastern Sabah), where we have allowed village security and development committees to hunt the crocodiles along the river close to their villages,” he said.

He added that the department’s manpower is stretched in tackling the recent sudden surge in reports of crocodile sightings across the state.

Recently, wildlife rangers shot two crocodiles but they were not involved in the attack on a man and his one-year-old child in Lahad Datu.

In Kota Kinabalu, crocodiles were also spotted at the popular family outing spot along Likas Bay beach and the flood mitigation pond in the same area along the Likas Bay road.

Tuuga said that they have launched an operation to trap the crocodiles in the area.