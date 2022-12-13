Kuching-Kota Samarahan Expressway road repair works should be done during off-hours, says Dr Yii

KUCHING (Dec 13) Multiple complaints have been received on the traffic jam at the Kuching-Kota Samarahan Expressway due to road repair works there, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the jam yesterday was made worst due to road repair works being carried out even during peak hours.

He also said he had made multiple official reports to the authorities through Talikhidmat and called the traffic police to help with the traffic flow.

“By right such road repairs at main roads should not be done during peak hours. They should do it off-hours to reduce congestion.

“(I) Will continue speaking to the authorities and continue to monitor including tomorrow (today) for the convenience of the people,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Netizens have complained about the traffic jam along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, with most of them being stuck for at least two hours.

It has been reported that a stretch of the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway road were partially closed from Dec 8 to 12 for repair and maintenance works,

Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak Southern Regional office in a notice said the affected stretch was from Emart Tabuan towards the Tabuan Tranquility roundabout (starting yesterday) and from the Tabuan Tranquility roundabout towards the Tabuan Jaya roundabout (starting Dec 9).

It said the road closure and detour was carried out between 9pm to 4am daily.