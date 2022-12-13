Miri man arrested for suspected drug trafficking

MIRI (Dec 13): A 30-year-old local man was arrested at a house in in Taman Bayshore here yesterday for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the arrest was made by a team from the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at around 7.15pm.

“An inspection conducted in a bedroom on the top floor of the house found a plastic packaging containing crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 93g and estimated to be worth RM9,300.

“Police also confiscated a car estimated to be worth RM14,000,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping not less than 15 strokes.

He took the opportunity to advise those with information on drug abuse activities to immediately report it to the nearest police station to enable action to be taken.