More young people have heart disease in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Rheumatic heart disease (RHD) is on the rise in Sabah and it is the most common heart disease for people under age 25.

Studies also show that RHD could also lead to death or life-long disability.

Society For The Sabah Heart Fund (SOSHF) in collaboration with the Cardiology Department, Sabah Heart Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital II and Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will be organizing an awareness talk on rheumatic heart disease.

The talk will be held at UMS on December 17 from 8am to 12.30pm in conjunction with SOSHF World Heart Day celebration 2022 and the Sabah state Welfare Month.

The theme for the event is ‘Use Heart For Every Heart!’.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about rheumatic heart disease. It will also be live streamed via the Facebook page of Society For The Sabah Heart Fund and Medic UMS.

“We hope this RHD awareness talk would reach out to as many people as possible. With this knowledge RHD could be prevented and avoided. We are inviting the public to join our half-day talk which would be very informative and enlightening. Public are welcome on site or on FB Live streaming,” said SOSHF president Datuk Eva Susau.

Entrance is free but need registration to secure a place and only onsite participants will be given a certificate of attendance. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For more information, kindly contact SOSHF secretariat at 019-8801270 and visit the Facebook page of Society For The Sabah Heart Fund.