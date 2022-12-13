Ng Ngungun telco woes: MCMC to meet JKR

SIBU (Dec 13): The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Sarawak yesterday assured longhouse folk in and around Nanga Ngungun in Kanowit that their telecommunication service will be restored as soon as possible.

MCMC Sarawak in a statement said the service disruption was due to a generator set issue which caused the telecommunication tower at Bukit Melapi to have transmission problems.

“According to Celcom, they are trying to bring the service back by Monday (Dec 12),” said MCMC, adding that the service providers for the area are Celcom and Maxis.

“The tower is still not connected to the Sesco grid due to road construction by the Public Works Department (JKR) along the Bukit Melapi stretch.

“The generator set is located about 100 metres from the tower compound and Celcom was not able to carry the generator set into the tower compound as the road contractor has not repaired the existing access road to the tower compound.

“Celcom has approached the contractors and JKR a few times but there is still no progress. MCMC will arrange a meeting with JKR on this issue as soon as possible,” said the statement.

The Borneo Post on Monday reported the longhouse residents from Nanga Ngungun resettlement scheme venting out their frustrations over the telecommunication service disruption that had been affecting the area since Dec 7.

“Today (Dec 11) is the fifth day we are experiencing issues with mobile networks and internet connectivity without knowing what actually has happened and when the relevant authority is going to fix the issue,” one of the residents was quoted.