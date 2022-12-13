Perikatan names Sheikh Ahmad as party’s Speaker candidate

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said that the coalition is naming Tan Sri Mohd Radzi Sheikh Ahmad as their party’s Speaker candidate.

“We’ve named Tan Sri Radzi (as our Speaker candidate),” Wan Fayshal during an interview with BFM radio this morning.

He added that he is interested to see how the voting for the Speaker would result as Parliament reconvenes on December 19 for the selection of a Speaker and a vote of confidence for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

MORE TO COME