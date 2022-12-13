Perikatan to announce Shadow Cabinet next week, says its MP

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Opposition coalition will unveil its Shadow Cabinet next week, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said today.

He indicated that it won’t resemble a traditional one as PN has a total of 74 MPs.

“But we will have major portfolios or clusters where some of them would be part of the group.

“For example, I might be joining defence, maybe even sports, and environment,” he said on the Breakfast Grille, a BFM radio talk show this morning.

The Bersatu Youth chief also explained why PN named Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as Opposition leader instead of its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said Hamzah was chosen because of his seniority and “gravitas”. – Malay Mail

