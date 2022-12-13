PM Anwar: Malaysia, Canada explore new areas of cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau today discussed the potential for new cooperation between Malaysia and Canada in several fields, including in the education and energy sectors.

This was among the matters discussed when the Canadian Prime Minister made a telephone call to Anwar to congratulate him on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Anwar posted a video of the 4.09-minute telephone conversation on his Facebook, saying: “We also renewed our commitment to enhance Malaysia-Canada bilateral ties to a higher level.”

Malaysia and Canada have been strengthening their bilateral cooperation since they established diplomatic ties in 1957, with two-way trade hitting RM10.58 billion in 2021.

Canadian investments in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector in the past 40 years were worth RM789 million.

During the call, Trudeau expressed interest in enhancing bilateral relations and conveyed his gratitude to Malaysia for its support over the years.

“We are looking forward to more businesses, trades and investments and working together more on security and even creating tighter ties,” Trudeau added. — Bernama